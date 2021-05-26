Flood alert in 11 S Bengal districts

Kolkata: The state government has issued flood alert for 11 South Bengal districts due to forecast of heavy rainfall as an outcome of Cyclone Yaas.



Authorities of Nadia, Hooghly, Bankura, Murshidabad, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and East and West Burdwan have been directed to take requisite precautionary measures as the Central Water Commission has also issued a "special flood advisory" forecasting surge in the water level in rivers, including Subarnarekha, Kangsabati, Damodar, Mayurakshi and Ajoy.

Directing to maintain a close watch on the water level in the rivers, the state Disaster Management Department wrote to all the concerned districts stating that the "water level would suddenly increase due to heavy rainfall and water release from dams". The Bengal government has also directed that there should not be any release of water from any reservoirs without prior consultation with the state government. DVC has also been informed about the same. Usually, the need to release water from reservoirs arises if there is heavy rainfall of around 150 to 200 mm continuously for two to three days.

It has also been stated that Gheropara in Birbhum needs "special watch and monitoring".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "There is high tide today. At the same time it is a full moon night on Wednesday and there is also lunar eclipse. The usual surge in water level in sea and rivers takes place on these days and coupled with Cyclone Yaas, the situation has become more grave. Already, water has entered different coastal areas, including Digha, Shankarpur and the Sunderbans. Yaas will make landfall any time in between early morning and noon." Usually monsoon sets in the state in mid-June. Accordingly, the state Irrigation and Waterways department made all arrangements.

But now, with the changed situation, the state government is taking all necessary arrangements to avoid loss of life and property. All District Magistrates have been directed to personally monitor the situation and to coordinate with the Irrigation department and DVC. Before the rainfall due to Yaas starts, the district authorities have also been directed to evacuate people residing on river banks or in islands. District Magistrates have also been asked to involve SDOs, BDOs, municipalities, Gram Panchayats and police stations in the process.

DVC has also set up its control room on Tuesday and has also stated that the situation is under control as the water level in Maithon and Pancher is not above the set level. At present, the water level in Maithon and Panchet is 461 feet and 405 feet.

There would be need to release water if the water level in Maithon and Panchet goes up by another 20 feet and 5 feet respectively following requisite process of sharing information.

In case of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, there is a threat of flood-like situation in Jhargram's Gopiballavpur I and II, Nayagram and Sankrail blocks.