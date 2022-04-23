Flipkart opens warehouse in Haringhata, CEO calls it 'important milestone'

Kolkata: Flipkart is coming up with India's biggest warehouse in Haringhata.



Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the Flipkart CEO, tweeted: "Proud to launch our #sustainable fulfillment centre in Haringhata, West Bengal! @Flipkart is committed to investing in infra, tech & talent to unlock opportunities for the nation's economic growth, job creation and to do good for our people & planet."

Situated 50 kms from Kolkata, the warehouse is coming up on a space covering 2 million square feet space. There will be six mezzanine levels and five million cubic feet storage. It will come up on space which is as big as 12 Olympic-sized football grounds. The advanced technology in traffic management will help to receive one truck in every six minutes.

Earlier, Krishnamurthy said: "The launch of the Haringhata fulfilment centre will further strengthen supply chain infrastructure, and is an important milestone in the creation of technology-led modern warehousing infrastructure in the country," he said.

Flipkart officials said 70 per cent technology is built in India. It will have state-of-the-art water harvesting system along with sewer treatment plant. Solar panels will be set up to make the whole complex environment-friendly. It is tipped to bring a revolution in the supply chain in the country. There will be charging centre for e-vehicles as well.

Once widening of Kalyani Expressway, which will be a six-lane stretch, is complete, connectivity will improve in the entire northern fringes. The warehouse will cater to entire east India and the north-east.

It will be connected with ports and railway stations. Flipkart officials believe the warehouse will introduce a revolution in the supply chain system of the country.

In a testament to Flipkart's commitment to building a sustainable supply chain, the Haringhata facility has achieved the unique distinction of being India's first e-commerce facility to be provisionally certified with a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Buildings Council (IGBC), under the new warehouse category of the IGBC Green Logistics Parks and Warehouses Rating System.

The Rating System is a 'first-of-its-kind and exclusively' developed framework to address sustainability in logistics parks, warehouses, and other storage facilities in the country. It integrates multiple dimensions of sustainability such as reduced carbon emissions, enhanced energy and water savings, rainwater harvesting, resource management, biodiversity protection, optimized lead time, enhanced storage space utilization, better health and well-being of occupants, and higher productivity of the workforce.