Flipkart academy for e-comm supply chain sector in Bengal

Kolkata: Amid increasing demand for skilled manpower in the e-commerce industry, Flipkart has introduced a Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), which offers a 60-day skilling programme designed to impart knowledge on various facets of the e-commerce supply chain, the roles within the supply chain, soft skills, safety and compliance know-how.



The specialised training programme has been designed and created by the Flipkart team to provide a holistic experience and training to candidates. It involves 15 days of digital classroom training and 45 days of on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities.

The programme, which started in the North and East with students applying from Haryana, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Bengal, has been well received by job aspirants. The SCOA has been receiving thousands of applications and selected students are being trained at Flipkart's supply chain facilities, including one of Asia's largest modern fulfilment centres, established by the company in Haringhata. Spread across a built-up area of 2 million square feet, the largest facility for Flipkart at Haringhata will help create more than 11,000 job opportunities in the state and support thousands of sellers from Bengal and the North-East. The training programme recently expanded in the state of Karnataka as well.

"Having created one of the most tech-enabled modern supply chains in the country, there is an urgent need to bridge the skill gaps in the industry and Flipkart aims to solve this challenge through the Supply Chain Operations Academy," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of eKart.

As per a BCG and Dell Foundation study, the gig economy has the estimated potential to serve up to 90 million jobs in India's non-farm sector and contribute an incremental 1.25 per cent to the country's GDP over the long term.