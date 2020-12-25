Flight with CJI on board makes emergency landing in city

Kolkata: An Air India flight with Chief Justice of India on board had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Wednesday evening after it developed a technical snag.



According to sources, CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde was scheduled to return from Tripura to Hyderabad via Kolkata airport on Wednesday evening. He had boarded the

flight from Tripura airport which reached Kolkata as per schedule.

The flight with 146 passengers departed from the city at 7.14 pm. But within a few minutes of its departure, the flight developed technical snag. The pilot managed to contact the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and arrangements for its emergency landing were made. The plane landed back at 7.29 pm at the city airport. All passengers were safe.

"The lodging arrangements for all the passengers were made at a hotel on EM Bypass. The CJI finally left for Hyderabad at 10 am on Thursday in an Air India flight," said a senior official of Kolkata Airport.

India's top judge had gone to Tripura to inaugurate e-Sewa Kendra in the Tripura High Court on Wednesday.