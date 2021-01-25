Flight, train services affected by dense fog

Kolkata: Flight and train services were affected early Sunday morning due to dense fog. Around 4 flights, which were scheduled to arrive in the city in the morning, were diverted as the visibility was low at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, sources said. Some flights supposed to take off from the city were delayed.

Some trains were running behind schedule in the morning due to fog. The train services became normal as the day progressed. Some incidents were reported from across the state where accidents took place due to low visibility. A woman died in a road accident in South 24-Parganas' Canning where a motor driven van was hit by a truck.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a rise in the temperature from Monday. The MeT office said mercury may go up by 4 degrees in the next 48 hours. There will be dense fog in various districts. A fog alert has been issued for the districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, North 24-Parganas for the next 48 hours.

The lowest temperature in the city remained around 14 degree Celsius on Sunday while the highest temperature hovered around 23 degree

Celsius.

"People may witness comparatively hot and humid conditions from Tuesday to Thursday. The atmosphere in some of the North Bengal and South Bengal districts will remain mostly foggy in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature may touch the 20 degree Celsius mark in the next couple of days" a weather official said.