Flight services to remain normal amid new curbs

KOLKATA: Flight movement at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport will be remaining normal during the period for which additional restrictions have been imposed.



According to sources, the flight services have been kept out of the restrictions as a good number of people are coming back to the state owing to the pandemic situation across the country.

However, the airlines will decide about the number of flight services to be operational. It may be mentioned that the airlines operating from the city have already decreased the number of flights due to a sharp fall in the number of passengers.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Police have stated that prepaid taxi services will be available. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Headquarters, Surya Pratap Yadav said: "Arrangements will be made as it was during the previous lockdown period when the flight services were still on."

Sources informed that the prepaid taxis will ply from the airport to ferry passengers arriving in the city by flights. But AC buses will not operate from the airport from Sunday.