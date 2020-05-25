Flight operations to start from May 28

Kolkata: Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday accepted the request to postpone the commencement of domestic flight services from Kolkata which was scheduled to restart from Monday during lockdown.



The services will commence from May 28 as the

state government is busy with relief work due to cyclone Amphan.

On Sunday Ministry of Civil Aviation informed the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authority about the domestic flight movement which was scheduled to restart from Monday has been postponed.

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stated that the

Centre will be requested to postpone date as state machinery is busy rebuilding the Infrastructure and sending relief to the victims of cyclone

Amphan.

While doing so, the administration will face difficulties to make necessary arrangement.

A letter was also sent to the ministry by the Chief Secretary of the state, Rajiva Sinha.

On Sunday the ministry had accepted the request and informed NSCBI Airport authority that the services will resume from May 28. Kaushik Bhattacharjee, Director of NSCBI Airport said: "The domestic services will resume from May 28. The airlines have been informed as they had bookings from Monday."

This apart a flight to Bangladesh may take off on Tuesday with few Bangladeshi nationals. Also several people from Kolkata who were stranded in Bangladesh will come to Kolkata in the same flight on Tuesday afternoon.