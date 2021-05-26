Flight operations suspended at Kolkata airport till today evening

KOLKATA: Flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport will be suspended from 8:30 am on Wednesday till 7:45 pm in the evening.



On Tuesday night, NSCBI airport authority tweeted: "In view of the weather warning by India MeT Department over cyclone Yaas, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will be suspended from 0830 IST up to 1945 IST on 26.05.2021.We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused." The decision was taken after a meeting on Tuesday.

Apart from the suspension of flight movement, Kolkata airport authority has taken all precautionary measures to avert any damage during the cyclone. The airlines operating from Kolkata have been advised to secure all equipment used in the operational area so that they do not become projectiles. This apart the planes are being chained to the ground inside the hangars and the high mast lights are being brought down to avert major accidents. The temporary barricades at the airport have also been removed. Leaves of all the CISF personnel posted in the Kolkata airport and other staff that are connected with emergency services have been cancelled owing to the situation.