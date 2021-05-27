Kolkata: Flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport resumed from Wednesday night. The first flight after temporary suspension arrived in Kolkata from Ahmedabad at 7:44 pm. At 8:38 pm, the first flight took off from Kolkata for Ahmedabad. The NSCBI Airport authority has requested passengers to get in touch with the airlines for the flight schedules. The NSCBI Airport authority on Wednesday tweeted: "Flight operations resume at Kolkata Airport. IndiGo6E 6E 135 from Ahmedabad was the first arrival at 1944 hrs IST and 6E 674 was the first to depart at 2038 hrs IST. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for flight schedule." Flight operations in Kolkata were suspended due to Cyclone Yaas that struck on Wednesday morning at Dhamra port in Odisha. As there was not much impact of Yaas in Kolkata, flight operations resumed as planned.

