Flight carrying Aroop Biswas makes emergency landing

Kolkata: An Air Asia flight with 171 passengers including state Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas made an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport on Tuesday due to bad weather condition. The flight was on its way to Bagdogra Airport.



The pilot got back to the ATC stating that it was essential to make an emergency landing due to the inclement weather, the provision for which was made. The flight landed safely in Kolkata after which Biswas travelled to Bagdogra in another plane. A crack was found on the windshield of the aircraft.