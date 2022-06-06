Fleet of e-vehicles for cops flagged off
kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Sunday flagged off a fleet of electric vehicles from the Police Athletic Club in presence of actors Dev and Rukmini Maitra.
Goyal later took part in a tree plantation programme and also inaugurated a plastic bottle crusher machine in the Police Athletic Club premises.
"We are phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles and taking up electric vehicles in a big way. We are committed to preserve the environment. We are also initiating a drive against noise pollution in the city which is a serious concern," said Goyal
After the inauguration Kolkata Police tweeted: "The future is green, the future is electric !! On the occasion of World Environment Day, CP Kolkata flagged off a new fleet of EVs to be used for the Kolkata Police. He also participated in a tree plantation programme, in the presence of Dev Adhikari and Rukmini Maitra."
Sources informed that 209 more such electric vehicles will join the fleet soon. Initially, these electric vehicles will replace the 15-year-old police cars that have been withdrawn already.
