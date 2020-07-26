Flattening Covid curve: Strict curbs in Bengal, flight operations suspended

Kolkata: The second day of the twice-a-week lockdown on Saturday witnessed a successful implementation of its norms across the state with the police taking stringent measures against violators.



At least 7,500 people were arrested and 1,200 vehicles including two-wheelers were seized for violating the lockdown norms.

The state government is imposing the lockdown with an approach of ensuring both "life and livelihood" for the residents of Bengal. The reason being, according to experts, the lockdown will bring down the rate of COVID-19 cases and at the same time, people will be able to continue to earn their livelihood. This comes when reports of community transmission are doing the rounds and at least 2,404 people have tested positive and 42 died due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Complete lockdown will be imposed on Wednesday next week.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge at Englishbazar in Malda when a civic volunteer was harassed by some local people. The civic volunteer was attacked as he asked the residents not to gather in a bylane near their houses. In Malda itself, police had to chase people by raising their lathis at two other places – Jodupur and Chachal.

In Birbhum's Suri, an elderly man was heckled when he protested against some people gathering at a tea stall breaking lockdown norms. Police took legal steps against the youths for violating the protocols.

The police were vigilant in districts including Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas that are having a high prevalence of COVID-19 with naka-checkings at every important intersection. In Kolkata, police have arrested 703 people while the number stood at 123 in Bidhannagar where 24 two-wheelers and seven cars were seized. All roads bore a deserted look with practically no vehicles plying. Only essential services operated across the state.

Though flight services from Kolkata remained suspended on Saturday following the request of the state government, train services were kept operational. Four long-distance trains arrived at Howrah Station including the Delhi-Special and some even left the city. However, a set of trains will remain cancelled on Wednesday as announced by Eastern and South Eastern Railways on Saturday.

Police maintained a close vigil at different market places and took immediate steps when some at Nalhati in Birbhum were found open. A car was seized at Nandakumar in East Midnapore when some youths were found taking joyrides.

However, there will be complete lockdown for the next three to six days in different urban areas including Kalna, Memari, Nalhati, Suri, Sainthia, Dubrajpur, North Barrackpore and Barasat.

In most urban places including in Howrah, police engaged Covid warriors who delivered essential supplies at the doorstep of people on Saturday.