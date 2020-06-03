Fixtures and dates of 3 Higher Secondary exams declared

Kolkata: The examination of three subjects of Higher Secondary which got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown will be held on July 2, 6 and 8, said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister.



The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Council has come up with the fixture of the examination which will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. On July 2, the subjects on which the examination will be held are Education, Physics, Nutrition and Accountancy.

On July 6, the subjects are Sanskrit, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Persian, Arabic and French. On July 8 the subjects are Geography, Statistics, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource management.

Chatterjee said that the examinees will have to wear masks and wash their hands with sanitisers before entering the examination hall. They

will have to maintain physical distancing also. The examination centres will have to be sanitised before the examination.

The higher secondary council is preparing norms for the teachers and non-teaching staffs who will conduct the examination. Attempts are being made to ensure that the examination centres are situated close to the houses of the examinees.

He added that preliminary report stated that 116 examination centres have been damaged by the cyclone Amphan.

The higher secondary examination had started on March 12 and was scheduled to have completed by March 27. However, examinations of three papers could not be held because of nationwide lockdown.