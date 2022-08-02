Five Urban Health and Wellness Centres come up in New Town

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) has inaugurated five Urban Health and Wellness Centres in New Town on Monday.



There centres are located near Mela ground in Action Area IB, utility building near DLF 5,Action Area ID, Fuji Soft Building , Action Area III, Sapoorji Bus Stand, in

Action Area III and PHE Boosting pumping station near tank number 12, Action area II.

The centre will remain open from 10 am to 4pm on all days except Sundays.

The centres will have OPD facilities, routine child immunisation (to be undertaken every Wednesday), health

check up facilities for pregnant mothers, non communicable disease screening.

At these newly-openned centres, there will be wellness activities like nutrition counselling, guidance on basis physical activities etc, explained the officials.

Debshis Sen, chairman of NKDA inaugurated the five centres in the presence of CEO NKDA and other senior officials.

According to the officials of NKDA, the centres will help not only the residents of New Town but those living in the peripheral villages will also be benefitted by such initiatives.