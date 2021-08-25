Five teachers attempt suicide while staging stir

KOLKATA: Five female contractual teachers of primary schools allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday while demonstrating before the state Education department headquarters, seeking immediate fulfillment of their job-related demands, a senior police officer said.

Four of them "drank some liquid from bottles" as soon as they were arrested for forcefully entering the premises of Bikash Bhavan and shouting slogans in violation of the disaster management act, the officer said.

The fifth woman, who tried to follow suit, was stopped by a woman constable before she could gulp down much of the liquid, he said.

Kunal Ghosh, the ruling TMC's spokesperson, wished the teachers a speedy recovery.

"It has to be looked into if there was any provocation from any quarter. A proper investigation will reveal the details," he added.

"All five were taken to a state-run hospital, where the condition of four was stated to be serious. The fifth woman is out of danger," the officer stated.