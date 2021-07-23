Five students from city among toppers

KOLKATA: Five students from Kolkata feature among the 86 candidates who have bagged the first ten positions in the Higher Secondary Examinations this year.

Ankan Maiti and Kousajit Dutta of Hindu School both have secured 495 out of 500 jointly bagging the 5th position. Abir Talukdar of Calcutta Airport English School has secured the 9th spot by securing 491 while Sumana Bhattacharjee of Bidhannagar Government High School and Diyala Dey of Pathfinder HS Public School in Jodhpur Park have secured 490 thereby grabbing the 10th spot.

Though the rankers believe that examination would have been a better judge of their performance, they believe that physical examination would have been a risky affair considering the COVID-19 situation. "We have had online classes on a regular basis and physical classes were allowed for a brief period of two months . The teachers were always helpful in clearing any problem that came to my mind while self-studying," said Ankan Ankan wants to become a doctor and will appear for the NEET examination.

His classmate Kousajit wants to pursue a career in paramedics and will appear for common entrance test JENPAS(UG)-2021 , conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board scheduled on July 31.