Five of same family die in road accident at Falakata

Kolkata: Five persons of a family died in a tragic road accident at Falakata in Alipurduar on Monday morning.



According to sources, early on Monday morning a car was going towards Siliguri with seven people. At the same time a bus was coming from Siliguri which collided head on with the car at a turn on Falakata Dhupguri road near Balasundar area. Due to the impact the car fell on a roadside ditch. Locals ran to the spot and started rescuing the passengers of the car. Within a few minutes, police reached the spot and all seven persons were rescued and rushed to a hospital where five of them were declared brought dead. All the passengers of the car were from the Falakata area.

The other two injured persons have been admitted at a hospital in Falakata in critical condition. A probe has been initiated to find out the cause of the accident. It is suspected both the bus and the car were running at high speed and failed to control at the turn.