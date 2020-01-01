Five of family killed as truck overturns on hut in Bengal
Burdwan (WB): Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed after a sand-laden truck lost control and overturned on a hut in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Shikarpur village adjoining Damodar river under Galsi police station limits, a police officer said.
While five persons, including a two-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl were killed on the spot, one person was rescued from the debris and admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, he said.
The incident sparked off angry reprisals by the villagers who set ablaze several trucks, dumpers and earthmovers protesting sand mining on the river bed, prompting heavy police deployment in the area, the officer added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Smartphones face high hacking risk in 2020: Report1 Jan 2020 1:16 PM GMT
Glitches mar SMS service on first day after restoration in...1 Jan 2020 1:09 PM GMT
New Year's Day: Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 2 other...1 Jan 2020 1:06 PM GMT
Businessman, wife & daughter found dead inside car on...1 Jan 2020 11:34 AM GMT
We're open: Todd Phillips on 'Joker' sequel1 Jan 2020 11:21 AM GMT