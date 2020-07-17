Five kids drown in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Five children drowned on Wednesday afternoon at Ranitala in Murshidabad while playing.



According to sources,

the children on Wednesday afternoon were playing with each other beside a brick

kiln. While playing the youngest child identified as Shakil Sheikh (5) fell into a

pond adjacent to the brick kiln. It is suspected that seeing their friend drowning, the other four children identified as Ibrahim Sheikh (6), Mintu

Sheikh (8), Yunus Sheikh (8) and Ajmal Sheikh (6) jumped into the pond to rescue

Shakil.

As none of them knew knew how to swim, all five of them drowned. In the evening, a labourer of the brick kiln saw one of the children lying unconscious at the bank of the pond and went close to see what happened. Later he found another child's body

nearby.

Immediately he informed others in the locality and police. Later police fished out the bodies of five children. The labourers of the brick kiln told the police that they saw the children playing.

Few hours later they did

not see them and thought that the children might have returned to their homes. However no foul play was detected so far.