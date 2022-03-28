Five industry groups to set up units at Raghunathpur, says min

KOLKATA: Five big industry groups will set up their projects at Jangal Sundari Karmanagari at Raghunathpur in Purulia, state Industry and Commerce minister Partha Chatterjee said. He informed that an agreement in this regard would be signed in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Chatterjee inaugurated Vikash Metal and Power Limited at Raghunathpur in Purulia district, belonging to the Shakambhari Group. According to sources in the Industry department, there would be more than 200 job opportunities in this unit to begin with and gradually it will go up to nearly 1,000.

The group has completed the process of acquisition and taken over control of Vikash Metal and Power Limited in October 2021 under its group company SPS Steels Rolling Mills Limited with a vision to revive the sick unit to an operational steel plant, generating employment mainly in the local area.

The plant has been revived to commence commercial productions with the influx of capital investment.

It is having facilities like, Captive Power Plant, Ferro Alloys Plant, Sponge Iron Kilns, Steel Melting Plant and Rolling Mill. The plant was closed down in July 2013. State Labour minister Becharam Manna; District Magistrate Purulia Rahul Majumdar and senior officials from the local administration and Shakambhari Group of Industries were present.

"The Mamata Banerjee government's focus is upon industry and employment. We are bent upon not losing any mandays," Chatterjee said.

In the upcoming days, the Group plans to implement more social and community welfare measures in the area around its plants by implementing social welfare activities in collaboration with local Gram Panchayat, Block Development Office and

other facilities.