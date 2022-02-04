Five, including a minor, arrested for blackmailing elderly

KOLKATA: The Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police nabbed five persons, including a minor for trying to dupe a senior citizen by blackmailing him.



While the minor boy has been sent to a home, four other accused persons were remanded to police custody till February 11.

According to police, recently a senior citizen received a call from an unknown person who claimed himself to be an Inspector of Kolkata Police, posted in Lalbazar.

The caller told the elderly man that his name and mobile number had been found from the documents of a sex racket that was busted by the cops.

They said that if the elderly person wanted to remove his name, then he would have to pay a good amount of money. The fraudster had also sent him a photograph of a fake identity card of Kolkata Police.

The elderly man understood that the caller was trying to cheat him.

So, he lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station of Kolkata Police.

During the probe, cops tracked down the mobile number's tower location.

But cops faced difficulties as the accused persons were not staying in any places for more than a day.

On Wednesday, police found the location of the accused to be inside the Shapoorji housing complex in New Town under Techno City police station's jurisdiction. Immediately, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the five accused persons.

The accused persons identified as Pankaj Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Rohit Kumar, and Prince Raj are from different parts of Bihar. Cops also found a 17-year-old boy was a member of the gang.

They had taken a flat on rent and were doing fraudulent activities.