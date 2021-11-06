Five, including 2 kids of same family, dead in road mishap in Burdwan

kolkata: Five persons, including two children of the same family, were killed at an accident in Burdwan on Friday.



According to police sources, 11 members of the same family (residents of Mushidabad) were traveling from Burdwan to Kolkata in a car on Friday morning.

Their vehicle met with an accident in Kamnara area while taking the Burdwan-Katwa road when the car hit a dumper. Five persons - Aryan Sheikh (3), Sion Sheikh (8), Rashed Sheikh (60), Sainur Khatun (18) and Sonali Khatun (19) - died on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy. Six others, severely injured, were shifted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital and undergoing treatment there. Meanwhile, Burdwan-Katwa road link witnessed massive traffic jam for a few minutes. The traffic movement became normal after police cordoned off the area removed the vehicle.