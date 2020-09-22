Five held for refusing to give rooms to madrasah teachers in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Five persons were detained by the police in Salt Lake for allegedly refusing lodging to a few madrasah teachers despite having prior booking.



It is alleged that 10 teachers belonging to the organisation styled as 'Kaikhali Shikshak Oikya O Kalyan Samiti' arrived in Kolkata on Monday morning as they had some

work at the School Education Department in Bikash Bhavan. Moidul Islam, General Secretary of the organisation alleged that despite he had booked rooms for them by paying Rs one thousand as advance in a guest house at DL block, the teachers were denied stay there.

The teachers were later taken to another guest house in CL block where they were refused again.The guest house authorities allegedly told them that local people are not allowing them to stay. so rooms cannot be given. It is further alleged that the madrasah teachers were compelled to leave the guest house while it was raining heavy. Later on behalf of the organisation a complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar East police station. Also two copies of the complaint were sent to the Commissioner of Police Bidhannagar and Chief Minister's office via e-mail. Following the complaint, a state government official posted at Bikash Bhavan got in touch with Islam and assured of necessary action in this regard. Sources informed that the police have been instructed to deal with the matter strictly.