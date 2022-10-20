Five held for gangrape of 14-yr-old

KOLKATA: Five youths were arrested on Wednesday for alleged gangrape of a minor on Tuesday night.

According to sources, on Tuesday night after 8:30 pm, the survivour, aged about 14 years, went out of her home along with a friend.

It is alleged that after her friend left, when she was on her way home and the accused youths allegedly abducted her. The girl was allegedly taken to a flat on Sodepur Road in Haridevpur, where she was gangraped by the five youths.

On Wednesday morning a complaint was lodged by the elder sister of the girl.

After registering a case against the accused persons on charges of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and rape along with the necessary section of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) act, police arrested the five accused persons identified as Arup Sengupta alias Putu, Abhisekh Singh alias Nikhil Singh, Sanjay Patra alias Kalu alias Raj, Saheb

Adhikary alias Madan and Rahul Singh.