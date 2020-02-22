Top
Five dead in Bengal road accident

Kolkata : Five men died and one sustained injury when their car collided with a dumper in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened at Birpara, leaving the car in a ruined state.

All the six occupants of the car were taken to a hospital, where four of them were declared dead. Another succumbed to his injuries later.

IANS

