Five dead in Bengal road accident
Kolkata : Five men died and one sustained injury when their car collided with a dumper in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said.
The accident happened at Birpara, leaving the car in a ruined state.
All the six occupants of the car were taken to a hospital, where four of them were declared dead. Another succumbed to his injuries later.
(inputs from ians)
