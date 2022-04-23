Five arrested for setting a shanty on fire in Anandapur

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested late on Thursday night for allegedly setting a shanty on fire over a personal dispute in Anandapur.



According to sources, around 12:50 am on Thursday night, occupants of the shanty Sujoy Mondal alias Bhadai of Chowbaga, Shyambadal Para in Anandapur was sleeping with his family.

Suddenly their pet bird started screaming due to which they woke up and saw the shanty was on fire.

Immediately, they rushed out from their place of stay and started throwing water.

Some of his neighbours also joined him and within a few moments the flames were doused. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

Later Mondal alleged that some miscreants identified as Billa Sardar, Nemai Sardar, Bubun Sardar, Tushar Sardar and Kela Sardar had set his shanty on fire.

During the probe, police came to know that there was a long time dispute between the accused persons and Mondal over which an altercation had taken place on Thursday morning.

Mondal alleged that during the altercation, the accused persons had used abusive words which he had protested strongly. Thus the accused persons got angry and set the shanty on fire with intent to harm.

After he lodged a complaint, police nabbed the five accused persons. Also police have requested the forensic team to visit the gutted house.