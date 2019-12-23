Five acres allotted for IIM campus in New Town

Kolkata: The standing committee of the state cabinet on Monday gave the nod for allotment of land to IIM Kolkata at New Town for setting up its second campus and at the same time allotted another patch of land to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) inside the earmarked area of Dumurjala Sports City in Howrah for setting up a state of the art cricket facility .



"IIM Kolkata has a campus at Joka. They had written to us seeking for land to another campus. The Cabinet has given the nod for giving them 5 acre land at New Town," state Finance and Industry minister Amit Mitra said. Mitra added that the standing committee of the cabinet has also given the nod for allocating 14 acres to CAB for setting up a state of the art cricket facility.

The state is coming up with a Sports City on 60 acres near the Dumurjala Stadium. It will have several facilities and the cricket facility is one of the components.

The State Cabinet also took the decision to raise the one time grant of scheduled caste students of class V to VII under Sikhashree scheme from Rs 750 to Rs 800. The one time grant of class V to VIII students of Schedule Tribe that was Rs 800 would remain the same. The scheme was introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in June 2014 to encourage students of SC ST to go to schools and to raise the minimise the number of school drop outs.