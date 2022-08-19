Fishing trawler capsizes, 18 missing

Kolkata: Eighteen fishermen have gone missing after a trawler capsized 12 kilometres away while returning from Kendo Island during the wee hours of Friday.



It has been reported that the trawler FB Satyanarayana departed from Kakdwip on Tuesday with 18 fishermen onboard. The other trawlers had returned and were taking refuge on the island.

The trawler reportedly left the deep sea to return on Friday morning when it collided with an unknown object and overturned. The coast guard and local administration launched a search and relief operation.

In this, local fishermen were also inducted for assistance. However, the bad weather has made it difficult to communicate with the rescuers and understand if anyone has been rescued yet. Reportedly, no trace of any fisherman has been confirmed. It has also been reported that the fishermen were residents of the Sunderban area.

A representative of the West Bengal United Fishermen's Association told a news publication that rescue work is going on but because of unfavourable weather conditions, it has become difficult to establish any communication. However, efforts are on to communicate through other trawlers sheltered at Patharpratima and Kendo Islands.

The Meteorological department had issued a red warning to fishermen and advised them not to venture into the sea on Saturday as well.