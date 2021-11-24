Fishing hub: Senior officers of 6 depts to visit Nayachar

Kolkata: A team of senior officers of six departments including Industry, Fisheries, Tourism, Power and Non-Conventional Energy are going to visit Nayachar, on Wednesday, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to develop a fishing hub along with a destination for eco-tourism.



The chief minister had , recently, directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Fisheries department Atri Bhattacharya to look into the perspective of developing Nayachar as a fishing hub.

The team would assess how the island can be developed to a fishing hub and can be promoted for eco-tourism. The team of officers would later submit their assessment report.

Drones would be used for a proper assessment of the area at present.

Out of 4663 hectare land of Nayachar, around 1250 hectare land was handed over to the Fisheries department in 1988.

At present there is a tourist lodge, a makeshift jetty, a generator room and some other infrastructure exists on 4 hectare land where the Fisheries department has allowed 13 cooperatives to undergo pisciculture. Dredging of the channels has also been carried out.