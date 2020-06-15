Fisheries sector buoyant of greater haul of Hilsa as lockdown curbed vessel movement and pollution

Kolkata: The fisheries sector in the state is optimistic of a good haul of Hilsa fishes this year with the fishermen venturing into the deep sea from Monday after a hiatus of nearly three months because of the lockdown.



Hilsa popularly known as Ilish is much more than gastronomy for a Bong. It's about identity, history and nostalgia. But over the years due to wanton exploitation, pollution and habitat destruction there has been a decline in the availability of Hilsa in both sea and river. 2019 was disappointing for the Hilsa lovers as feeble quantity hit the market.

"The lockdown may prove as a blessing in disguise with much less movement of vessels in the sea and river. The factories have remained closed so industrial wastes have hardly flowed into the river or sea making the water quality better this year. So we are hopeful that the fishermen will have a rich haul of Ilish this year," said Manturam Pakhira, Sunderban Development minister.

Bijan Maity, general secretary of Kakdwip Fishermen Association said: "The time for breeding of Hilsa is from April 15 to June 14 when there is a ban in venturing deep into the sea for catching fishes. The period has been extended as lockdown was imposed from March 23,"

The catching, marketing and transportation of Ilish less than 23 cms is banned in Bengal. However, a section of fishermen often flout the ban and indulge in netting of khoka (small) Ilish that are sold in the market. However, this year no catching of small fishes have been possible till date because of lockdown.

"We have taken measures to ensure that fishermen from Odisha and Andra Pradesh who accompany the local fishermen in trawlers and venture into the sea under normal circumstances are not allowed this time in the wake of COVID pandemic. Only our local fishermen will travel to the sea. Sanistisation of the trawlers have been carried out," said Akhil Giri, Vice Chairman of Digha Sankarpur Development Authority.

A quarantine centre has been set up near the Digha Mohona close to the place of auction of fishes so that any fishermen, buyer of seller showing symptoms while thermal screening can be taken there for necessary action.