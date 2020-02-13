Fisheries dept trains SHG members to boost production of coloured fishes
Kolkata: The state Fisheries department has started training members of various self-help groups (SHGs) on how the production of varied ranges of coloured fishes can be augmented.
State Fisheries minister Chandranath Sinha said that his department has taken up a comprehensive scheme to encourage the people in various SHG across the state.
The programme has already started at different districts including Howrah, Hooghly in South Bengal and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.
"We are not only giving training but also providing a platform for the self-help group members to sell their produces. A large amount of coloured fishes are being exported abroad from the state. It will also help improve the socio-economic conditions of
the people involved in coloured fish production. People are also showing their interest as well," Sinha told the Assembly
during a question-answer session.
During his speech, the minister had also given an outline on how the Mamata Banerjee government has successfully been able to augment the overall fish production in the state by adopting various methods.
The minister also said that fishes produced in the state are already being exported outside. The focus is on increasing the amount of export of fishes from the state.
The amount of the fishes being exported abroad will go up considerably by 2022, the minister expressed his hope.
The minister also stated that when the Mamata Banerjee government came to power the overall fish production in the state remained at 14.72 lakh metric tonnes, but the figure has now gone up to 18.11 lakh metric tonnes.
It has become possible due to various schemes introduced by the state government and relentless effort put in by the Fisheries department officials.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT