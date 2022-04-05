Fish production touches 17.95 metric tonne in 2020-21; spl training for fishermen starts

kolkata: The state government is starting training of the fishermen with the purpose of augmenting the fish production in the state. The necessary infrastructure for starting this training scheme christened as 'Banga Matsya Yojana' has already started across the state.



A training centre has been set up in each of the districts in which three months training will be provided. The state government will provide assistance to the trained fishermen so that they can start cultivation. "We are in the process of finalising the scheme with inputs from all stakeholders so that the production of fish as well as the earning of the fishermen increase. The module for the programme is likely to be finalised in a virtual meeting which will be held on April 12," Akhil Giri, state Fisheries minister said.The minister chaired a meeting on Monday with the fishermens' association across the state and briefed them about the plan of the Yojana in presence of senior officials of the department. Suggestions have been sought from the association on how to make the scheme more lucrative for the fishermen.

In the year 2011-12, the total fish production in the state was 14.72 lakh metric tonne which has gone up to 17.95 metric tonne in the financial year 2020-21.

The department officials have already taken up an exhaustive campaign across the state for roping in fishermen across the state to be part of the Yojana.