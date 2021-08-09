First time after poll results, CM to visit Jangalmahal today

kolkata: For the first time after recording a landslide victory in the state Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Jangalmahal on Monday when she will be participating in a programme to celebrate "Adibasi Diwas" and to take a series of initiatives for further development of the people from tribal community.



August 9 is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People and celebrated as 'Adibasi Diwas' in Bengal. Banerjee will take part in a programme at Jhargram stadium. This is her first visit to Jhargram since the poll result has been declared. Trinamool Congress has won all the seats in Jhargram.

Banerjee is also scheduled to take stock of the flood situation at places like Ghatal in West Midnapore. She will be visiting Ghatal on Tuesday during her way back to Kolkata from Jhargram.

It needs a mention that "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chae" was the slogan of Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls. Trinamool Congress regained its control in Jangalmahal in the election as it bagged 24 out of 40 seats. Banerjee held several rallies in the area that witnessed the turnout of people from all walks of life, mainly women.

In Banerjee's Cabinet, when she formed government for the third consecutive terms, three women legislators - including a debutant in politics - have come up as the new faces from Jangalmahal. Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi and Sandhyarani Tudu became ministers from Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia respectively.Jangalmahal has witnessed a massive development in the past ten years. The Mamata Banerjee government set up the Tribal Development Department to bring about a comprehensive development of various tribal communities in the state. Matir Shristi Prakalpa has ensured utilisation of 50,000 acres of fallow land in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Jhargram, West Burdwan and West Midnapore and rejuvenated the rural economy.

Banerjee will be felicitating eminent personalities from the tribal community and students from Lodha and Sabar community at the 'Adibasi Diwas' programme besides distributing "dhamsha" and "madol" among artistes from the tribal community. The people of Jangalmahal are eagerly waiting for the moment when they would get to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. The security arrangement has been tightened up in the area to avoid any untoward incident during the Chief Minister's visit.