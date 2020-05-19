First repatriation flight arrives from Bangladesh

Kolkata: The first flight to Kolkata under Vande Bharat mission arrived at Netaji Subhas Chnadra International (NSCBI) Airport on Monday afternoon with 169 stranded people from Bangladesh.



According to sources, on Monday the Air India flight from Dhaka, AI 231 landed at Kolkata at 12:23 pm. After landing, passengers were taken to a place where all of them went through thermal screening. After completion of the thermal screeing and immigration procedures, passengers were taken to quarantine centres by bus.

Sources informed that out of 169 people, 105 persons have chosen the state run quarantine facilities. Others had chosen few hotels where they will stay in quarantine for a stipulated period.

According to sources from airport, around 70 students and 16 elderly people have come to the city on Monday.

This apart, Ishandeb Chattopadhyay, son state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay also arrived in the city from Dhaka.

He works in a reputed five star hotel there as Director of Sales and Marketing. Sobhandeb on Monday afternoon went to the airport to see his son before he was taken for quarantine. "He will stay at a hotel. The norms will be followed as per the government's instruction. In Bangladesh he had locked himself in a room for past two months," said Sobhandeb.

Nitaipada Mitra, a resident of New Barrackpore who had gone to Bangladesh for tour purpose said: "Feeling relaxed after reaching my city. Though I did not face any problem as I was staying at a relative's place there. But these past two months were quite disturbing as I was stuck far away from my home."

Two medical students identified as Prthwijit Saha and Pramit Saha who had gone to Bangladesh to study were also brought back on Monday. They have been taken to a hotel in the city for quarantine purpose. Their father Pradyut Saha said: "my sons have been eating dry foods since past one month.