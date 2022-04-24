First phase of sentinel survey to be carried out on asymptomatic people & pregnant women

Kolkata: The first phase of sentinel survey which will start from April 27 will be done on a random basis on asymptomatic people and pregnant women. Samples will not be collected from those who have fever, cough and cold. Sentinel survey will be done to find out if the asymptomatic patients are transmitting infection.



The State Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys which will be performed between April 27 and 29. It will be carried out at hospitals level in 28 health districts of Bengal. The survey will be done on 400 samples collected from every health district. Bengal has seen a drop in daily Covid infection with 31 fresh cases being reported on Saturday while on Friday the number stood at 40. The daily infected cases remained at 28 and 23 on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

Covid positivity rate has dropped to 0.33 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 0.39 percent on Friday. The figure stood at 0.27 per cent on Thursday. The figure remained at 0.28 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 0.25 per cent on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,524. State has so far registered 20,17,971 infected cases till Saturday. As many as 2,49,85,681 samples have been examined so far, including 9,532 which were done on Saturday. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Saturday. The figure remained the same on Friday.

No Covid death occurred on Saturday as well. Around 1,13,499 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Thursday.