First phase of East-West Metro to be inaugurated on second week of February

Kolkata: The first phase of East West Metro will finally be inaugurated on the second week of February.



"The date of inauguration is February 13, 2020," said Indrani Banerjee, chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway.

The first phase of the East-West Metro stretches five kilometres between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium. It includes Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium stations.

The inauguration date was finalised after Commission of Railway Safety had inspected the first phase of the East-West Metro stretch that went through five rounds of trial runs, which started in October 2019.

"Considering the constraints on the part of Metro Railway, Kolkata, validity of sanction on the subject section is hereby extended for a further period of three months beyond November 30, 2019, .i.e up to 29 February, 2020," read a letter issued by Commission of Railway Safety to Kolkata Metro Railway.

According to sources, the officials checked the signaling system, alignment of trains at the platform, synchronisation of platform screen and other technicalities during the trial runs.

"The fare structure of the first phase of East-West Metro will be Rs 5 for 0-2 km and Rs 10 for 2- 5 km. The trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes. We are trying to extend the Metro services from Salt Lake Stadium station to Phool Bagan station," pointed out an official.

The Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) is implementing the East-West Metro project from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, covering a distance of 16.5 kilometres. Five rakes are being prepared for the commercial run. The elevated corridor is 5.8 km long, while the underground stretch measures 10.8 km. An 11 km long tunnel has been constructed under river Hooghly for the same.

It might be mentioned that the tunnel boring work came to a stop as the buildings in the Bowbazar developed structural damage following subsidence on August 31, 2019.

While several houses at Durga Pithuri Lane and Syakra Para Lane collapsed partially or wholly, cracks developed in several houses situated at Gour De Lane. More than 600 families were shifted to hotels by the KMRCL.