First lot arrives today

Kolkata: The first lot of about 6.89 lakh Covishield vaccine doses will reach Kolkata on Tuesday. A part of the consignment will be taken to Bagbazar Central Medical Store in two insulated vans while the remaining will be sent to Government Medical Store Depot at Hastings.

The vaccine will be distributed to districts from Bagbazar Central Medical Store. There are a total of 47 vaccine vans in the state in which it will be carried to various districts.

The vaccines that will be stored at Hastings are mainly to be delivered to the North-Eastern states.

The police are also taking necessary steps to ensure congestion-free movement of the insulated vans from the airport to the storehouses.

Respective district authorities will also work in coordination with the state government and police to ensure safe and time-bound movement of the vaccine vans.