First hour of maiden run, about 164 travel: Sources

KOLKATA: During its maiden run, about 164 passengers took the newly-inaugurated Dakshineswar Metro on Tuesday. The passenger count for North-South Metro on Tuesday was 2,60,014.



"I am 100 per cent satisfied with the journey. I boarded the train from Dakshineswar station and got down at Kavi Subhash station to meet my relative who stays in Garia. The service was good," said Bamkim Dutta, a passenger and resident of Dakshineswar.

The travel time from Dakshineswar station to New Garia by metro is 62 minutes. However, the passenger will take around 150 minutes if he/she goes by road transport.

Passenger amenities available at the Baranagar and Dakshineswar metro stations are drinking water, platform shelter, toilets, fans, clocks, time table indicators (15 installed Dakshineswar metro station and 18 installed at Baranagar metro station), water coolers, speakers for Public Address System and lifts for physically challenged and aged persons.

On Tuesday, Manoj Joshi, General Manager, Metro Railway reviewed the progress of works of the all on-going Metro projects in the city at a high level meeting held at Metro Rail Bhavan.

On weekdays (Monday to Friday), 244 services (i.e. 158 SERVICES UP & DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. In the UP direction, 79 services is running from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar. Three additional services is being run from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar. In the down direction, 79 services will be run from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. The first train will leave from Dakshineswar metro station at 07.00 am. The last train will leave from Dakshineswar metro station at 09.18 pm.