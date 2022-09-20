First GTA Sabha resolves to open dialogue for Gorkhaland

darjeeling: The first Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabha passed 55 resolutions, including "Reopening of the dialogue on the demand for separate state of Gorkhaland." The opposition parties, including the Hamro Party and TMC dubbed the sabha "historic," as there was no opposition voice in the DGHC or the GTA in the past.



The first GTA Sabha was held at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha on Monday. "The first resolution was tabled by the GTA Chief Anit Thapa for reopening of dialogue on the demand of Gorkhaland. It was passed unanimously by a thumping majority of a full house. We will send copies of the resolution to the Union and State Government" stated Rajesh Chouhan, Deputy Chairman. With no existing rules of business of the GTA or Executive Sabha, many grey areas were exposed. Trying to get things back on track, the GTA Sabha adopted a resolution to frame rules of business. "Draft copy of Rules of procedures and conduct of business of GTA Sabha and GTA Executive Sabha duly approved in the executive sabha meeting on 16/09/2022 hereby placed at GTA Sabha for perusal and ratification and onward transmission to Government of West Bengal" stated the resolution.

The Sabha also resolved to construct a Shramik Bhawan at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for welfare of Shramiks out of the relief fund raised during the period of Covid-19. Other resolutions included inclusion of 11 Gorkha tribes in the Scheduled Tribe List; Formation of GTA Advisory Committee; GTA School Service Commission; GTA Board of Primary Education; Land documents accorded to residents of Tea Garden and Cinchona plantations; Delimitation of sub divisions and blocks; Filling up of vacancies and Regularisation of ad hoc GTA staff.

"Resolution for Minimum wages for tea garden workers; reservation of seats in the GTA Sabha for SC, ST and Women along with waiver of outstanding electricity bill from April 1, 2008 to July 2011 owing to the political agitation were also adopted" stated GTA Chairman Anjul Chawhan. The opposition parties dubbed the Sabha "historic" where the voice of the opposition was also present in the true spirit of democracy. "This is the first time that there was a voice of the opposition. For each and every resolution tabled, we voiced our opinion and even debated. We however supported the resolutions that are for the greater good of the Hills" stated Ajoy Edwards, Sabhasad of Hamro Party.

"The Gorkhaland resolution has to be signed by all 50 Sabhasads and sent to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Chief Minister and others. If this is confined between the four walls of the Sabha, it will be a mere eyewash" stated Binoy Tamang, TMC Sabhasad.

Tamang further demanded that as per the GTA Act, the ex-offico members including the Darjeeling MP; Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong MLAs; Chairperson of the four Hill Municipalities should be invited to each and every

sabha meeting.