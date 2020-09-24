First ever tram library trundles out

Kolkata: The devastation that cyclone Amphan brought also grounded the tram services, but battling all odds and amid cheers the first ever tram library on Thursday trundled out on its maiden trip in the city of joy.



West Bengal Transport Corporation [WBTC] managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur, along with senior officials, inaugurated the single bogie air conditioned Library on Wheels tram from Esplanade Control Room at 3.30 pm. The tram had one driver and two conductors. One conductor was appointed to cater the passengers and sell tickets and the other looked after the library section.

"It (Tram Library) is an excellent initiative. I will give 100 out of 100 to the WBTC for the decoration, infrastructure structure and service of the Tram Library," said Pramod Sharma, the first passenger who boarded the tram from Chandni Chowk and got down at Hati Bagan.

As a campaign to celebrate the inaugural of the Tram Library, free pens are being given on all ticket purchases on the Tram Library for the first one week. While the fare is Rs 20, the Library on Wheels tram will make four trips between Esplanade and Shyambazar (Via College Street) on a daily basis.

Books relating to various competitive examinations like IAS, IPS, WBCS, GRE, GMAT, etc have been put in the library for the starters. The books would be updated regularly.

"WBTC has introduced India's first Tram Library to attract students and bibliophiles. This has enhanced Kolkata's pride. We urge WBTC to make arrangements so that passengers can also buy books from Tram Library," said Anurag Mitra, member of Calcutta Tram Users Association.