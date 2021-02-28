First Bishop of Baruipur Catholic Daiocese passes away

Kolkata: Rev Bishop Linus Nirmal Gomes, SJ, died in the city on Saturday morning.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in September last year. He was the first Bishop of Baruipur Catholic Diocese, when this new diocese was erected, bifurcating from Calcutta Archdiocese in 1977 and remained Bishop there for 18 years. The funeral masses will be held on Monday March 1, 2021 for the common people at 8.30 a.m. at St. Teresa's Church, Moulali and at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Baruipur. The mass for the priests and religious will be held at 3.00 pm on the same day at the Cathedral of Baruipur.

Prior to becoming Bishop, he was Parish Priest at St Teresa Parish Taltola, Kolkata. Later, as Bishop Emeritus, he was sent to Dhaka, Bangladesh to serve the Jesuit mission from 1997 to 2014.He was a Jesuit priest and Bishop, who spent his last 7 years at St Xavier's College Jesuit community as the senior most Jesuit. He was born in a village near Dhaka in Bangladesh on September 7,1921 and completed his school education there. He joined St. Xavier's College, Kolkata in 1940 and stayed in the College hostel. He joined the Society of Jesus in 1940.