Firing at Indian Museum: Chargesheet filed against CISF personnel

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who allegedly fired indiscriminately inside the premises of Indian Museum on August 6.

The accused CISF Head Constable Akshay Kumar Mishra has been charged with murder, and attempt to murder along with other relevant sections of the IPC. The chargesheet was filed on the 84th day from the day of the incident by the police at the Bankshall Court.

However, police had appealed for permission to continue with the investigation and file a supplementary chargesheet and add more sections which were reportedly granted by the court. On August 6 evening, Mishra snatched the AK-47 of his colleague HC Murty who was performing sentry duty. Murty had told the cops that initially he thought that Mishra was checking his rifle . But, Mishra started firing indiscriminately and shot the ASI of CISF, Ranjit Kumar Sarangi and Assistant Commandant Subir Ghosh. Both of them were rushed to SSKM Hospital where Sarangi was declared brought dead.