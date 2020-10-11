Firhad Hakim unveils dedicated KMDA office

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated a new office of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) beside Rabindra Sarobar Stadium to fast-track cleanliness and other issues related to the waterbody and its adjacent areas. The KMDA is the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar which is known for its rich biodiversity.



"Post Amphan, we have come across a number of issues related to the maintenance of Rabindra Sarobar, prompting us to set up a dedicated office in this area. We have divided Rabindra Sarobar into seven zones and an engineer has been deputed to each of these. Two executive engineers — one overseeing civil and another electrical and mechanical — will be in charge of this site office and there will be a team of junior engineers and field workers to address problems related to maintenance of the sprawling waterbody at the earliest," said a senior official of KMDA.

Local residents, particularly the morning walkers, would have to face a lot of problem to report matters related to maintenance as they would have to come to the KMDA's head office in Salt Lake. Contact numbers of the engineers will be made available where the locals can call up and complain about issues associated with Rabindra Sarobar.

"Our aim is to resolve issues instantly. However, in case of major problems, the intervention of the top brass at the head office will be very much there," added the official.

Senior officials of the KMDA including CEO Antara Acharya were present at the inauguration on Saturday.