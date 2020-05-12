Firhad Hakim takes stock of pockets in containment zones

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is laying special emphasis on swab collection of persons with symptoms of COVID -19 through mobile ambulances in containment zones in the city.



Borough VII under KMC has the highest number of containment zones (49) but Borough IV comprises areas of Burrabazar, Posta and Jorabagan that have seen a steady increase with containment zones going upto 37. Firhad Hakim, the chairman of the Board of Administrators of KMC held a meeting at Borough IV and also visited some areas in the containment zone under the Borough to chalk out strategy of keeping a check of Corona cases in the borough.

"We have collected 1,200 samples in the last few days through mobile ambulances. Swabs from 303 persons were collected on Monday and everyday we are collecting 300 swabs on an average. We will be increasing the swab collection. The Health department has provided us with 1800 kits," Hakim said. Balak Dutta Lane, Kali Krishna Tagore Street, Adya Shradha Ghat Road, parts of Strand Road with areas like Raja Katra in Burrabazar have come under the containment zone.

"We have decided to take strong measures against doctors and health workers who refuses to join duties. We are ready to provide transport and facilities of fooding and lodging in the city to those health workers who stay outside Kolkata," Hakim asserted.

On Saturday the number of containment zones in the city was 326 following which Colin Lane and Circus Avenue under Park Street police station area have now come under containment zones. In the southern part of the city parts of Tollygunge Road , Lake Gardens and Charu Market under Borough 10 have also come under the containment zone. Nabadiganta, Panchasayer area at EM Bypass have also come under this zone. Some areas in Behala like Biswapara, Cristian Pathway Ranganathpur, Sitala Lane in ward 125 and Das Para, Sen Para, S.P Nagar and parts of James Long Sarani under ward 124 are the latest in this zone.