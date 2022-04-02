Firhad Hakim takes part in protest march against fuel price hike

Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Friday took out a protest rally against the skyrocketing fuel prices that is being increased every day by the Modi government.



"Today marks the 9th hike in fuel prices in the last 10 days. It's a sad state of affairs with BJP looting India like this," said Hakim during the protest rally, which started from Mahananda Bhavan to Bulbuli More.

Fuel rates stayed unchanged on April 1 after prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 6.40 per litre each through nine consecutive hikes over the last 11 days. On Thursday, petrol price in Kolkata stood at Rs 111.35 per litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel at Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise).