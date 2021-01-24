Firhad Hakim slams BJP for doing politics over Netaji

Kolkata: Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim on Saturday accused the BJP of doing politics in the name of showing honour to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose before the Assembly elections in the state.



"We, the people of Bengal have Netaji in our heart. We do not celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji only before the elections. We have been celebrating his birth anniversary year after year since our childhood days in the same manner as we worship our gods and goddesses. Those who are showing honour to Netaji before the elections are demeaning him," Hakim said after garlanding the photograph of Netaji at KMC.

Netaji had served as the Commissioner (then CEO) as well as the Mayor of the KMC during the British period. Referring to the christening of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "The Prime Minister has dishonoured Netaji by naming Kolkata Port in the name of Syama Prasad Mookerjee particularly with Netaji Subhas dock already existing under the Port authority."

The Kolkata Port has a historical connection with Netaji as the latter was arrested by the British and taken under captivity to Mandalay Jail (present day Myanmar) through Kolkata Port.