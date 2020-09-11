Firhad Hakim lays foundation stone of semi-underground reservoir

Kolkata: Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a semi underground reservoir cum booster pumping station at ward 57 in Beliaghata area in south Sealdah.



Hakim said that the construction of the booster pumping station with 2 million gallon capacity will be completed before the summer months next year .

Water from the Palta water treatment plant will reach this pumping station through the pipeline. The total project cost is around Rs 24 crore.

"This will be the 61st booster pumping station in Kolkata. 440 million gallons of water is produced through the existing water supply projects in the city on a daily basis," said Hakim

Local MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, local MLA Paresh Pal and Director General (Water Supply) Mainak Mukherjee were present at the programme.