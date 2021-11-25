Firhad Hakim inaugurates six SBSTC buses connecting Kol to South Bengal

Kolkata: State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated six SBSTC Volvo buses connecting Kolkata to South Bengal on Wednesday.



"The main objective of starting the South Bengal State Transport Corporation or SBSTC Volvo services is to help people to come to Kolkata from remote areas of the state without any difficulties.

They may come for business purposes, personal work or for their treatment in city hospitals," said Hakim, after inaugurating the six SBSTC Volvo buses at Kasba Transport Bhawan.

SBTSC managing director Godala Kiran Kumar, State Transport secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, West Bengal Transport Corporation managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur and senior Transport department officials were also present on the occasion.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee government's Swastha Sathi health scheme, Hakim said: "Now patients from Purulia or Jhargram, can board the South Bengal State Transport Corporation Volvo bus and come here (Kolkata) and avail the treatment at city hospitals (AMRI, Rabindranath Tagore Institute of Cardiac Sciences and others) after furnishing their Swastha Sathi Card."

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation Volvo buses will ply on the Asansol- Kolkata route, Purulia- Kolkata route, Jhargram- Kolkata route and Farrakka- Kolkata route. The bus fare of Purulia- Kolkata is Rs 590, Farrakka- Kolkata is Rs 660, Jhargram- Kolkata is Rs 390 and Asansol – Kolkata is Rs 500.

Hakim pointed out that the state government is coming up with an alternative to cope with the spiralling diesel price hike by the Central government.

The state government has started working on the 2030 vision of running eco-friendly vehicles. State Transport department has placed orders for manufacturing about 50 CNG buses which will be run across the state.

The state Transport department had already introduced two CNG buses in South Bengal recently.