Firhad Hakim inaugurates free dialysis facility at Chetla health centre

Kolkata: Patients in south Kolkata suffering from kidney ailments, who need dialysis, heaved a sigh of relief as Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation inaugurated free dialysis facility at the upgraded health centre in Chetla on Wednesday.



"There are many patients in south Kolkata, who find it difficult to bear the expenses for dialysis at private hospitals. Facilities are available at SSKM and Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, but they are already overcrowded. This unit will have 16 beds along with four ICU beds for dialysis. As many as 80 patients can undergo dialysis here in a single day," Hakim said.

Hakim said the need for a dialysis facility in South Kolkata had become the need of the hour after MR Bangur Hospital at Tollygunge was transformed into a full-fledged Covid hospital last April. MR Bangur had 32 beds for dialysis. "I had taken up the matter with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who instructed the Health department to do the needful for upgradation of this health centre," Hakim added.

Interestingly, Chetla in South Kolkata is located under the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Initially, the health clinic was conceived in PPP mode where people would have to pay a small amount for dialysis. But, when the Chief Minister heard about the same he directed the state Health Secretary to take measures so that people can avail dialysis free of cost. The upgraded health centre was inaugurated on December 20 last year. It has been christened as Mayor's Health Clinic as outgoing Mayor Firhad Hakim is the coordinator in ward 82. It also has minor OT facilities and medicines for several diseases, including COPD, are given free of cost.