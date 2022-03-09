Firhad Hakim given Urban Dev & Municipal Affairs

Kolkata: Ahead of the tabling of the state Budget at the state Assembly on March 11, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the charge of the Finance department to Chandrima Bhattacharya. Banerjee herself has been holding the charge of the Finance department which was held by Amit Mitra till November last year. Mitra is presently acting as the principal Chief Advisor on Finance and Economy.



In a minor Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Firhad Hakim— who is in-charge of the Transport and Housing department and is also the city Mayor—has been handed over the charge of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs (UD & MA) department. This portfolio was earlier held by Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya, a commerce graduate and lawyer is likely to present the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal in the Assembly.

She will, however, continue to be minister of state for the department of Health and Family welfare, department of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation, department of Planning and Statistics and Programme Monitoring.

"I am a trusted soldier of the party and will carry out my duties till my last breath. This is the best women's day gift," Bhattacharya said.

Hakim, will continue to be in charge of the Transport and Housing department, in addition to his new charge of UD & MA department.

"I am a trusted member of the party and I will try my best to perform the duties entrusted to me. I thank my leader Mamata Banerjee for having faith in me." Hakim said.

The relocation of portfolios was approved by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.